EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

The Cranks Burn Climate Change

Written By Brent Wheat
0

Everybody is talking about climate change. Everybody’s got an opinion, and some folks even believe it’s the beginning of the end of civilization as we know it.

As usual, the Gun Cranks have unique insights on the topic and ask some pointed questions that need to be discussed. Don’t miss this sure-to-aggravate episode as The Cranks cuss and discuss whether climate change will get us all in the end!

Email [email protected] to share your two cents.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits. Hand-packed in the U.S.A. They have different delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Right now, go to https://4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% OFF your first purchase. Start building your own stockpile today!

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

red and white text on blue background that reads
The Cranks Burn...
As usual, the Gun Cranks have unique insights on the topic and ask some pointed questions that need to be discussed. Don't miss this sure-to-aggravate...
Read Full Article
CZ Bobwhite G2 Side-by-Side Shotgun
CZ Bobwhite G2...
Building on a long history of quality side-by-side shotgun models, CZ's second-generation Bobwhite improved on its preceding model in nearly every way.
Read Full Article
Winchester 1907
Circa 1900, there was a tremendous amount of interest and competition to develop semiautomatic handguns, shotguns and rifles. In 1906 Winchester announced a...
Read Full Article