Maxims In The Third Dimension

Aerial War

A more-or-less copy of the Maxim gun appeared in Germany in 1908, designated the MG-08, chambered in the 7.92mm rifle cartridge. The “aught eight” became one of Germany’s iconic weapons.



When Europe immolated itself in 1914, every army had machine guns, mostly Maxim designs, but war elevated them to the third dimension. Observation aircraft often carried machine guns but the front-mounted propeller got in the way.



Legend claims Dutch designer Anthony Fokker designed an interrupter gear composed of cams and levers, permitting a Maxim to fire through the prop arc. However, Swiss inventor Franz Schneider actually patented the concept in 1913.



By early 1915 the German Air Service succeeded in bolting MG-08s to Fokker Eindecker monoplanes. The weight of a heavy cooling jacket and water was avoided by holing the jacket to enhance airflow across the barrel. Fed by a 500-round belt, the gun made the E-I and later models into the first “system aircraft” because the weapon was more significant than the platform.



The spring and summer of 1915 was the era of “The Fokker Scourge.” With the advantage of aiming the entire aircraft rather than swiveling the guns, the first German Jagdflieger (fighter pilots) cut a wide swath through Allied formations. The Eindecker control system limited maneuverability but the synchronized gun made a huge difference.

A generation of German airmen earned the coveted Pour le Merite on Maxim-armed fighters. The first two, Lieutenants Oswald Boelcke and Max Immelmann, became internationally known. Boelcke was even interviewed by the New York Times almost a year before the United States entered the war.



Immelmann died in a confused combat in June 1916, either the victim of synchronizer failure or a British gunner. Boelcke ran his score to 40 before being killed in a crash.

With better aircraft — especially the French-built Nieuport — the Allies regained air superiority over the Western Front for a time. Germany countered with the lethal Albatros series of biplane fighters, featuring twin “Spandaus” which led to the “Bloody April” of 1917.