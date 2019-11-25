Storing A Break-Barrel Rifle

When you finish shooting a break-barrel air rifle for the day, take care to leave it un-cocked after firing your last shot. Most manufacturers strongly recommend not storing a break-barrel, spring or piston air rifle under pressure. It takes a bit of planning to reach a safe storage condition because most manufacturers also recommend you don’t dry-fire a spring or piston-powered air rifle. They’re designed to operate with a pellet in the chamber to offer the right amount of resistance. So, take the last “real” shot and pack up your rifle immediately after so it doesn’t get cocked again.



These few tips will take you a long way with a variety of airgun types. This is a direct result of their simplicity and the fact they don’t contain repeated explosions with every shot. All the commotion inherent to the fire and brimstone world creates not only wear and tear on the gun, but rapid removal of lubricants and plenty of residual gunk. Without such things, you can spend a lot more time shooting and a lot less time maintaining.



