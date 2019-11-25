Cock Like A Boss
While we’re talking about break-barrel air rifles, be sure to avoid chopping off your fingers. When cocking a break-barrel, it’s important, no, make this critically important to keep your hand firmly on the muzzle end until the cocking cycle is complete and the barrel is all the way back in its locked position. If for any reason the trigger lets go or is inadvertently pressed, and the barrel isn’t firmly under your control, it will slam shut at warp speed with the breech end heading right towards the hand you used to load a pellet. Too many airgunners have sustained serious hand damage and lost parts of (or all) fingers by ignoring this safety procedure.