Leverguns Are Back!

Written By Brent Wheat
Lever-action rifles are suddenly the new hotness in the shooting world. Find out why from Host Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington — two guys who never got off the levergun bandwagon.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Prepare for the ‘just-in-case’ with delicious and long-lasting emergency food kits from 4Patriots. These survival meals will give your family the energy they need to get through an emergency. Our survival food kits infuse a combination of taste and shelf-life, making them perfect for any situation. Visit www.4Patriots.com/GUNMAG for free shipping and to check out today’s great deals!

