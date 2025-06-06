EXCLUSIVES: “Constitutional Carry”

Best-Kept Secret:
.32 H&R Magnum

GMP #286
Written By Brent Wheat
2025
15
; .

The .32 H&R Magnum has a small but devoted following. It offers .38+P power in a smaller package, but a lot of folks don’t even consider it a concealed carry option. Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to discuss why it’s a good choice for self-defense carry.

2025
15

