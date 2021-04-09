To Restore or Not Restore?



One of the toughest decisions gun collectors face is the decision of whether or not to have a gun professionally restored. To help gun owners make those tough decisions, we asked one of the best-known firearm restoration gurus in the country, Doug Turnbull of Turnbull Restoration Co., about the delicate art.

During the conversation with Host Brent T. Wheat, Doug discusses how to make the tough decision, explains the cost of restoration and shares the guns he loves to work on — plus those he won’t touch.

Enter American Handgunner’s May/June 2021 ‘Gun of the Month’ giveaway to win a Turnbull Ruger Mark IV Target 10″. Giveaway ends May 31, 2021.

EPISODE MENTIONS

Turnbull Restoration Co.

EPISODE SPONSOR

