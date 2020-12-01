Tyler Gun Works .22 Magnum Ruger Bearcat

Design Tweaks

Unlike the Single-Six, the Bearcat featured a one-piece grip frame/mainframe combination, originally cast from aluminum alloy, which later was replaced with steel. The Bearcat has especially been popular with those who must consider every ounce important — backpackers, hikers, fishermen, smokejumpers, anyone who wanted a lightweight .22 to carry unobtrusively.

When Ruger switched to New Model production with a transfer bar safety in both the Single-Six and Blackhawk series, they elected to drop the Bearcat rather than add a transfer bar. The Bearcat was then resurrected in 1993 complete with a transfer bar safety, however, unlike the Single-Six and the Blackhawk, the Bearcat features a half-cock notch on the hammer.

The Bearcat is rarely seen in holsters. Instead it can be found in backpacks, fishing tackle boxes, pockets, anywhere a small space will accept this diminutive .22. All Ruger Bearcats made since 1958 have been chambered in .22. However, about 1,000 were made with an auxiliary .22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire cylinder. These are now very rare and if one wants a .22 Magnum Bearcat it is strictly a custom proposition. Enter Bobby Tyler of Tyler Gun Works in Friona, Texas. Bobby is converting current production Bearcats to .22 Magnum and one of his customers for one of these exceptionally handy and potent Kit Guns allowed me the privilege of testing it first.