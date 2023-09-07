The Perfect 10:

She’s A Keeper

I went back out to our ’68 Ford pickup where Dot was waiting and she asked me if I found anything interesting. I told her about the Ruger and she said, “Go buy it as a graduation present for yourself.” Gotta love a woman like that! I did buy it and soon added an Al Goerg shoulder holster. This is a spring clip, very lightweight holster for handgun hunters and I also carried a unit on the opposite side with 12 loops for .44 Magnum cartridges. I had my first dedicated handgun hunting rig.

When Ruger introduced the Super Blackhawk in 1959, it was finished in high-polished blue and available in only one barrel length, namely 7 ½”. When the transition was made to the New Model action in 1972, the bluing was now somewhat subdued and still only available in one barrel length.

I had decided I wanted a 10″ Ruger with a scope and I certainly did not want to drill holes in either of my original Perfect 10s. So, starting with a blued New Model, I had a 10″ barrel installed and the entire sixgun finished in a hard chrome. It looked somewhat like stainless steel, which had not yet arrived at Ruger. With the addition of a handgun scope and a set of Herrett’s stocks filling in behind the square-back Super Blackhawk grip frame, I now had a scope-sighted hunting handgun.

With the spread of Long-Range Silhouette competitions in the late 1970s, gun manufacturers started to listen to shooters as to what they wanted for competition. Ruger, for the first time, offered another barrel length on the New Model Super Blackhawk by offering just what was needed, namely a long-barreled .44 Magnum.

By allowing a longer sight radius, the 10 ½” proved to be much better for shooting silhouettes. Diamond Dot and I both competed with a pair of the new Rugers equipped with Pachmayr non-slip recoil-reducing grips. We found out early we needed different sight settings, so we each had our own. When Ruger went to a stainless steel Perfect 10, I bought one immediately and found it was even more accurate than the silhouette sixguns we were using.

Both of our blued guns have now been turned into Perfect Packin’ Pistol lengths of 5 ½”, with one still a .44 Magnum while the other is a Heavy Duty .45 Colt with a five-shot cylinder. The stainless Ruger remains an iron-sighted hunting handgun and it has never let me down.

On the Golden Anniversary of the Ruger Flat-Top .357 Magnum, the Ruger Collectors Association (RCA) issued a very small number of 10″ New Model .357 Magnum Blackhawks. I certainly had to have one as a companion to my original and it is also proven to be an exceptionally accurate revolver.

With the availability of 10 ½” barrels for both the .44 Magnum and .357 Maximum, it became easy to come up with custom Perfect 10s. I contacted Gary Reeder who had “takeoffs” from other custom guns and he provided the barrels I needed.