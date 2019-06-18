The ‘Other’ Trapdoor: the .50-70

From .58 to .50

And the “metallic primed cartridge”? Because the first Allin conversion used the existing .58 caliber musket barrel, the new cartridge was a copper-cased, .58 rimfire cartridge loaded with a 480-gr. lead bullet and 60 grains of black powder. Velocity of the new round was approximately 960 fps, essentially duplicating the wicked .58 musket round. The .58 caliber rimfire was powerful but short-lived.



One year later, after a series of troop trials, the decision was made to reduce the caliber from .58 to .50 to accommodate a new .50-70 centerfire cartridge recently developed at the Frankfort Arsenal. In the name of frugality, the Trapdoor conversion was accomplished by reaming smooth the .58 caliber rifled barrel and inserting a .50 caliber liner. Thus the Springfield Model 1866 was born, later incorporating a number of improvements to be known as the Models 1868 and 1870.



It didn’t take long before the 1866 Trapdoor and the .50-70 cartridge made history in the hunting world.



William F. (Buffalo Bill) Cody christened his 1866 Trapdoor, “Lucretia Borgia,” and with it killed 2,480 buffalo in a period of 18 months between 1866 and 1868 to feed the crews working on the Kansas-Pacific Railroad. Chambered in Trapdoor, Sharps and Remington, the .50-70 was a popular caliber in the buffalo camps due to the availability of .50-70 Gov’t cartridges at government posts.



General George Armstrong Custer was particularly fond of the .50-70 for hunting and carried a sporterized Model 1866 Trapdoor with double-set triggers. Later in 1873 he switched over to a .50-70 Remington Rolling Block Sporter. Writing to Remington in 1873 at the conclusion of his Yellowstone Expedition, Custer tells of taking 41 antelope, 4 buffalo, 4 mule deer and 3 whitetail with his .50-70, noting the average range of all antelope taken was 250 yards with the farthest being 630 yards.