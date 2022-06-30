The Other Guys

Busting Myths

It’s sad, too, that so many myths about the signers themselves prevail when the truth is praiseworthy enough. In their later years, John Adams and James Madison realized the true stories of the men and momentous acts were being twisted and exaggerated by the “penny press,” and protested it with little success. Then and now, it seems reality can’t compete with dramatic forgeries. A blurb titled “The Price They Paid” is one of the most widely circulated examples of this on the Internet. Let’s bust some of its myths, OK?

“Five signers were captured by the British as traitors and tortured before they died.” In fact, five signers were imprisoned, but four were taken as POWs simply because they were soldiers. George Walton, a militia commander, was wounded and captured at the Battle of Savannah in December 1778. Thomas Heyward, Jr., Arthur Middleton and Edward Ruttledge were captured at the Siege of Charleston in May 1780. They suffered the same terrible conditions as other POWs; conditions which today would be considered horrific, but there is no record of them being tortured, and all were ultimately released. Ruttledge, by the way, was the youngest signer, at age 26.

Only one, Richard Stockton, mentioned above, was grabbed by a mob of Tories specifically because he signed the Declaration. Thrown into the infamous Provost Jail in New York City, Stockton gained a pardon and release by recanting his signature and swearing allegiance to King George.

“Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the Revolutionary War.” Actually, nine signers died during the war, but only one, Button Gwinnett, died from wounds—and those he suffered fighting a duel with a fellow officer. Virtually all the signers suffered hardships and losses, including many evicted from their homes by occupying troops.

“Two lost their sons serving in the Revolutionary Army, another had two sons captured.” This is partially true. Abraham Clark’s sons were captured. The eldest son of John Witherspoon, another New Jersey signer, was killed in battle at Germantown, Penn. in October 1777. No other signer lost a son in combat.

“John Hart was driven from his wife’s bedside as she was dying. Their 13 children fled for their lives. His fields and his gristmill were laid to waste. For more than a year he lived in forests and caves, returning home to find his wife dead and his children vanished. A few weeks later he died of exhaustion and a broken heart.” One of the most heart-rending stories, it is also one of the most exaggerated.

John Hart was a farmer and the elected Speaker of the New Jersey Assembly. He was an older man suffering from kidney ailments when the British Army rolled over his farmlands in late November of 1776. They consumed, confiscated and looted—as was the custom of the time—“foraging for supplies.” Hart’s wife had died in early October, and most of their children were grown and gone already. He hid out for a time in the Sourland Mountains. After Washington’s brilliant capture of Trenton, Hart returned home and resumed farming. In June 1778, just before the battle of Monmouth, he invited General Washington to dinner—and the 12,000-man Continental Army to camp in his fields. Perhaps only a farmer would understand the sacrifice of quartering 12,000 men on his fields at the height of the growing season. John Hart did, and gave what he could.

Hart was twice re-elected to Congress and died of his kidney disorders in May 1779.