The Elegant Ross Sporter

Market Innovation

Concurrently, Canada was coming out of its engagement in the Boer War (1899-1902) in South Africa. The experience had not been a pleasant one. England could not supply Canada with Lee-Enfields, nor would the Brits build a factory to produce them in Canada so the Canadians found themselves going up against the Boer Mausers and Mannlichers with their utterly obsolete Sniders and Martini-Henrys. After the encounter, Canada went looking for a rifle of its own. It was an opportunity made in heaven for Ross.



The transition from Ross sporting models to Ross military rifles was an easy one. In 1902 the Canadian government signed a contract with Ross for an initial lot of 12,000 rifles. Using $500,000 of his own money, Sir Charles set up a factory in Quebec and became Canada’s chief military rifle contractor until the end of WWI.



The Ross military models proved highly accurate but unreliable in the mud, grit and gore of trench warfare. Worse yet, the bolt could be misassembled so it would blow out rearward — with catastrophic results to the shooter! However, the military contracts gave Ross the means to continually refine his sporting line.



In 1910 Ross introduced an improved straight-pull action featuring a “triple-threaded, interrupted-screw, double bearing cam bolt head” which opened horizontally and locked vertically. The new Model 1910 action became the foundation for the finest sporting rifles he ever produced as well as for the Mark III military model. Sir Charles designed the new action to handle the pressure generated by his revolutionary cartridge, the .280 Ross.