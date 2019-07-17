Chrono And Paperwork

The original .455 Webley hollow base bullet had a long pointed nose and weighed about 262 grains. I’ll soon have a supply of these and will be working with them in the future — especially for black powder loads in an original Mark I. For now I’ve made do with the .45 Colt bullets sized to .454. Some of these are hollowpoint versions designed for use in heavy .45 Colt loads and I use them in the .455 Webley with no thought of them actually expanding.



As expected the Smith & Wesson 2nd Model Hand Ejector shoots better with most loads than the .455 Mark VI, however much of this may be due to the less-than-ideal sights on the latter. I’ve never been one to handle wide V-notch rear sights very well.



Using a 274-gr. RCBS 45-270SA HP in front of 4.0 grains of Unique gives me 726 fps from my 6" Webley Mark VI. This load gives me 1-3/8" groups. From my 6-1/2" S&W, a 244-gr. RCBS 45-255KT HP in front of 4.0 grains of Unique gives me 694 fps and prints 1-1/4" groups.



But for now one of my best loads — the one load I would choose if I had to settle for just one load to work in both sixguns — is assembled with the RCBS #45-270SA. This bullet weighs 284 grains and over 4.0 grains of Unique does 722 fps in the Smith & Wesson with a 1-1/4" group and 699 fps in the Mark VI and 1-1/2" in the Mark VI, both with five shots at 20 yards. I can certainly live with this and enjoy life while shooting them. In all loads, incidentally, I used Winchester Small Pistol primers and Fiocchi brass.



