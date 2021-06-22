Stiff Upper Lip

In the 1890s the British developed their .455 as a round for their top break Webley revolvers and as the handguns progressed from Mark I to Mark VI, so did the cartridge evolve from black powder and lead bullets to smokeless powder and jacketed bullets. My reason for calling the round silly is the Brits loaded it with 265-grain bullets at about 650 fps. By modern standards it’s a pee-dunkler. I read one instance of a World War II American Marine who was surprised by a Japanese officer wielding a British Webley .455 (likely captured during the massive British surrenders at Hong Kong and Singapore). The Marine only had time to duck his face before the enemy fired and the .455 FMJ hit his helmet making only a slight groove. It was the last shot the Japanese officer ever fired.

My 1977 introduction (sort-of) to the S&W Hand Ejector .455 was with a friend’s. It was an HE 2nd Model converted to fire .45 Colts, which is a fairly simple operation for an experienced gunsmith. My friend and I shot hundreds of my .45 Colt handloads through it. We both remember it as being easy to hit.

Fast forward about 35 years and I was working hard on my book Shooting World War II Small Arms (available on Amazon). For the project I needed an original .455. It wasn’t too hard to find on GunBroker.com. It’s from the HE 2nd Model production and to my joy it factory-lettered as shipped to the Canadian Government in 1916. These S&W .455s are all of a type: 6½” barrels, fixed sights, blue finish, checkered walnut grips and lanyard ring in the butt. It should be mentioned the first 5,000 S&W .455s were HE 1st Models (triplelocks). The British complained they were too closely made for trench mud, so the extra lock was eliminated — which S&W was going to do anyway, along with the shroud beneath the barrel meant for protecting the cylinder’s ejector rod. This latter feature returned with the HE 3rd Model. The Brits bought another 69,000 S&W .455s HE 2nd Models, which means more were made than all the .44 Special HE 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Models lumped together.