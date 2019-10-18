Reloading the .357 Magnum Levergun

Load One, Shoot Two

The reason my loads for the .357 Magnum levergun are the same as they are for the .357 Magnum sixgun is simply because the whole point is to be able to use the same load in both. My most-used load these days in a .357 Magnum sixgun is the Lyman #358156GC bullet over 14.0 grains of #2400. This load in a 5-1/2" Ruger New Model Flat-Top clocks out at 1,333 fps. However, it gains right at 400 fps from the 18-1/2" Marlin 1894 and puts three shots in 3/4" at 45 yards. Not only is this excellent accuracy, it is a significant increase in muzzle velocity. One of my favorite heavy bullets is the 200-gr. NEI #200.358GC. I load this bullet over 13.0 grains of H110 and 12.0 grains of #2400. Muzzle velocity from a 4-5/8" Ruger Old Model Flat-Top are 1,050 fps and 1,150 feet per second respectively. However, load them in the Henry Big Boy and we pick up 375 fps and 250 fps respectively.



Switch to jacketed bullets in the .357 Magnum levergun and things get really interesting. The Hornady 158 XTP-JHP over 15.5 grains of H110 is just under 1,600 fps in the Marlin and Rossi .357 leverguns. We don’t always need full power loads and my more pleasant shooting loads are assembled with H4227. With Sierra’s 158 JSP, 15.5 grains of H4227 is right at 1,380 fps and groups three shots well under 1" at 45 yards.



Shooters have been arguing for nearly 85 years as to whether the .357 Magnum is suitable for use on deer. There certainly is no argument when using a .357 Magnum levergun.



John Wootters questions as to whether or not the .357 Magnum was a rifle cartridge is pretty much the same conclusion I came to many years ago. John said in 1983, “All in all, I wound up this research project considerably more impressed with the .357 Magnum as a rifle cartridge than I expected to be when I started out … the little pistol round can deliver the goods in a rifle … and more importantly, provide an awful lot of shooting fun per penny in the process. These days, that’s saying quite a lot!” This was written nearly 40 years ago and not much has changed.