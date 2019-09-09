Marlin or Winchester?

Regular readers of this column know my first firearm was a .22 rifle — not just any .22 rifle, but a Marlin 39A Mountie. Growing up with Saturday afternoon matinee Westerns, followed by the proliferation of TV Westerns in the mid-’50s, it was only natural my first rifle would be a levergun. This influence carried over with my first handgun, a Ruger .22 Single-Six, which was a natural “Western” companion to the Mountie. Shortly thereafter, I followed with my first centerfire sixgun, a beautiful pre-WWI 4-3/4" Colt Single Action Army chambered in .38 WCF. Now I followed up my .38 WCF Colt with a Marlin Model 1894 chambered in .38-40. The .38-40 and .38 WCF are the same cartridge, however, it’s my understanding Marlin used .38-40 as they didn’t want “Winchester” on their rifles.



Four years later, I had my first Winchester, a pre-64 Model 1894. Notice the setting for confusion here. Marlin’s 1894 was a levergun chambered in sixgun cartridges, while their Model 1893 housed .30-30 cartridges and the like. At about the same time, Winchester’s Model 1892 was for sixgun-length cartridges and their Model 1894 handled the .30-30 and others, which were strictly rifle cartridges.



Dumb teenager I was, I wasn’t smart enough to hold on to the Marlin .38-40 as well as another Marlin in .25-20 chambering I managed to pick up. Both went away in trades. I was no longer a teenager — nor quite as dumb — when I watched the .30-30 Winchester go. I was in college with three young babies who always seemed to be hungry and I had a choice of paying tuition or feeding the kids. I knew if I dropped out of school how tough it would be to get in the mood to go back, so I had to sell some guns for grocery money — one of which was the beautiful old .30-30.



In the mid-1960s, both Winchester and Marlin offered leverguns chambered in .44 Magnum. I ordered a Winchester from my dealer, but when it arrived I was disappointed in the finish so I instead took the .44 Marlin he had. By now I’d learned not to let things go and I still have — and regularly use — the Marlin Model 336 .44 Magnum. Marlin offered the 336 in several special editions including the Texan and the Marauder. The latter was a short-barreled levergun offered in .30-30 and .35 Remington I lusted for. After graduating from college Diamond Dot and I packed up a few belongings (mostly guns) and our three pre-school age kids, hooked a U-Haul to the back of our 1965 Ford station wagon and headed for Idaho.