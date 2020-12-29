The Equipment

All U.S. Army tactical utility helicopters are equipped with door guns. The SpecOps Bad Boys of Task Force 160 rock M134 miniguns but the Big Army used D-model M60s in my day. These airborne versions of the classic Vietnam-era M60 Pig were, in my experience at least, steaming piles of ballistic feces. Thankfully nowadays our boys and girls going downrange wield FN M240H machineguns that are vastly better.

In my first unit we were allotted 24 M60D door guns. These weapons used a common M60 receiver but eschewed the standard rubber-coated forearm. They also employed spade grips and a ring trigger in place of the standard pistol grip of the ground gun. Out of 24 meticulously maintained and perfectly lubricated, we had maybe five that ran well. Those five were a wonder to behold, however.

The M60D uses standard removeable M60 barrel assemblies replete with bipods. Mounting the M60 bipod to the barrel meant our poor unfortunate grunt brethren had to hump an extra bipod with each spare barrel assembly. Up close, it was just sad.

A series of cams unique to each mount limited the gun’s travel so you didn’t shoot up your own rotor system. Ejection control bags caught the empty cases and links so they wouldn’t clutter up the aircraft. With the guns mounted up, ample ammo onboard, and scads of range space cleared just for us, it was time to rock and