Compromise Part 11: Ruger .32s

.32 Winchester Centerfire

CF is now mostly known as the .32-20 as it originally was loaded with 20 grains of black powder. Originally designed for the Winchester Model 1873, it was also chambered in the later Model 1892. Around 1890 Colt began chambering this magnificent little cartridge in the Single Action Army and it was the fourth most-popular chambering.

When Ruger brought out the full-sized Bisley Model in the mid-1980s, the original plans called for it to be chambered in .44-40, .38-40 and .32-20. However, none of this happened. Instead, they went with .45 Colt and the three Magnums, .44, .41 and .357. The only .32-20 to ever come from Ruger was the Buckeye Sports Convertible Blackhawk chambered in .32 Magnum with an extra cylinder in .32-20. What Ruger did not do was corrected by the late great John Gallagher.

John Gallagher has now gone home. However, over the years he made several very special sixguns for me chambered in .41 Special, .41 Magnum, .44 Special and .45 Colt. They are all superb examples of custom craftsmanship by a master gunsmith. The first sixgun John ever built for me was what I call my “Big Little Sixgun.” This is actually a big sixgun shooting a small cartridge.

To craft a premier custom .32-20, Gallagher started with a Ruger New Model Blackhawk and the cylinder is a custom-built 8-shot, which is made oversized to completely fill the frame window. It locks up tightly with no wiggle front-to-back or side-to-side and when the hammer is cocked, the smoothness is something that has to be experienced to be believed.

The Gallagher/Ruger can handle some pretty potent loads. Hornady’s 100 XTP-JHP over 11.0 grains of #2400 clocks out at 1,405 fps. Speer’s 100 JHP over the same load has a muzzle velocity of 1,372 fps, and the same Speer bullet over 13.0 grains of H110 hits 1,300 fps. All three place eight shots in less than 1″ at 25 yards. I use these loads sparingly, and not at all in the Colt Single Action. My normal load is 10.0 grains of #2400.