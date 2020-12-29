When Dinosaurs Roamed …
During the Miocene, or late Pliocene period, around 10,000, maybe 11,000 years ago, mastodons roamed the earth. For this, we can be extremely grateful. You see, their recovered tusks make beautiful gun stocks to ogle and appreciate for their beauty. And, the “anti’s” can’t complain because it’s recovered artifact — but boy is it pretty!
When skillfully fit and shaped to a gun it gives new life, feeling wonderful in the hand and invitingly telling you, “pick me up and hold me!” The stocks were shaped and fitted in-house by Tyler Gun Works.