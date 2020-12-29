Sometimes the urge to break away from the norm is overwhelming. We want something different — something capable of bringing out the green-eyed monster in our friends with its wow factor, while at the same time, putting a contented smile on our face. Sure, we all have working guns, guns we’ve carried for years and have special meaning to us. But deep down, we want one special gun … shouldn’t everyone have one?

Weapons adorned with ornamentation is a tradition as old as man himself. Unfortunately, the receiver of such special weaponry wasn’t given it until his very death; he was buried with the fancy weapon worked over by family and friends. Wouldn’t you rather enjoy your “one of a kind” spirit-slayer while you’re alive, instead of during the afterlife? I know I would! That’s why the time to get your fancy shooter is now!