Enter To Win A Primary Arms Prize Package!

MasterPiece Arms Launches DS9 Hybrid 1911s

Written By Joe Kriz
2020
9

Best known for their bolt-action chassis and rifles, MasterPiece Arms has also long-produced MAC-11-style pistols. However, earlier this year, the Georgia manufacturer acquired fellow Peach State firearm companies in CK Arms and Freedom Gunworks, both owned by gunsmith and competitive shooter Bobby Keigans, and began releasing their designs under the MPA name.

Following the release of the AR9 PCC, a 9mm AR-style Pistol Caliber Carbine designed by CK Arms, MPA has launched the DS9 Hybrid series of double-stack 1911s previously offered by Freedom Gunworks.

Competition-ready pistols with accuracy and reliability to match, the initial DS9 Hybrid lineup consists of three 9mm 1911 offerings in three different color combinations — black and stainless, black and blue, and stainless and blue. Machined entirely from bar stock and billet, the pistols are built on a 5” steel frame with accessory rail and double-stack aluminum grip. Handlapped to the frame, slides sport lightening cuts, rear cocking serrations and the Accuracy X Multi Sight System, allowing shooters to easily choose from multiple sight combinations, including iron sights and red dots, using removable plates and inserts. An MPA-machined 5” bull barrel sits under the slide.

The DS9 Hybrid pistols also feature a machined beavertail and grip safety, ambidextrous safety, slide stop, firing pin stop, ejector and enlarged magwell, plus a Koenig Hammer, Sear and Disconnector. Frames and slides are finished in a Duplex Stainless PVD Coating with related blue parts coated in Blueberry PVD. Custom colors are available upon request. MSRP for all models is $2,999.

For more info: masterpiecearms.com

2020
9

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Snagmag Magazine...
Let’s be honest — at the range, you use a standard magazine pouch for your auto pistol reloads, but in the real world, it doesn’t always happen.
Read Full Article
A Deer Stand...
Sitting in my deer stand, waiting for first light, it starts. My mind wanders back to all the opening mornings of deer season, waiting patiently for first...
Read Full Article
New Hornady...
New for 2021, Hornady has announced two new electronic scales for weighing powder, bullet and cartridges, the M2 Digital Bench Scale and the G3-1500 Digital...
Read Full Article