MasterPiece Arms Launches DS9 Hybrid 1911s
Best known for their bolt-action chassis and rifles, MasterPiece Arms has also long-produced MAC-11-style pistols. However, earlier this year, the Georgia manufacturer acquired fellow Peach State firearm companies in CK Arms and Freedom Gunworks, both owned by gunsmith and competitive shooter Bobby Keigans, and began releasing their designs under the MPA name.
Following the release of the AR9 PCC, a 9mm AR-style Pistol Caliber Carbine designed by CK Arms, MPA has launched the DS9 Hybrid series of double-stack 1911s previously offered by Freedom Gunworks.
Competition-ready pistols with accuracy and reliability to match, the initial DS9 Hybrid lineup consists of three 9mm 1911 offerings in three different color combinations — black and stainless, black and blue, and stainless and blue. Machined entirely from bar stock and billet, the pistols are built on a 5” steel frame with accessory rail and double-stack aluminum grip. Handlapped to the frame, slides sport lightening cuts, rear cocking serrations and the Accuracy X Multi Sight System, allowing shooters to easily choose from multiple sight combinations, including iron sights and red dots, using removable plates and inserts. An MPA-machined 5” bull barrel sits under the slide.
The DS9 Hybrid pistols also feature a machined beavertail and grip safety, ambidextrous safety, slide stop, firing pin stop, ejector and enlarged magwell, plus a Koenig Hammer, Sear and Disconnector. Frames and slides are finished in a Duplex Stainless PVD Coating with related blue parts coated in Blueberry PVD. Custom colors are available upon request. MSRP for all models is $2,999.
For more info: masterpiecearms.com