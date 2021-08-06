Eye Schematics

My original plan was using the BH with iron sights, until my eyes fail, then adding a scope. Happily, I can still see my front sights good enough for deer-sized targets, out to 75 yards, or so. I still prefer irons, as they provide more confidence, simply because I don’t see my wobble as much. Hey, we all have it to some extent. However, nothing’s worse than watching magnified crosshairs dance around during your trigger press — at least for me.

Shooting from sandbag rests remedies any wobble and is perfect for checking accuracy of new handloads. I never realized how accurate my Bisley Hunters were, until scoping them. I swap the same Leupold 4X scope, rotating it from gun to gun, as needed.

My preference for a single action sixgun is a no brainer. They’re tough, reliable, easy to work on and have a strength and beauty all their own. It’s hard to beat those traits. They’re appropriate for the rough and rugged terrain we hunt. The Bisley grip absorbs recoil like no other. Say goodbye to bashed knuckles with heavy handloads.

Yup, my .45 Colt Bisley Hunter and me have a lot more hunts to go on. I never tire watching how effectively it performs. It has never let me down. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same, and that’s another story. But, if you’re looking for a “do-anything” shooter, the Ruger Bisley Hunter is hard to beat.

