Bisley Hunter Quest
After finally obtaining my .45 BH, a .41 Magnum BH became available, and I snatched it up, too. I’ve always liked the .41 Magnum and searched for years before finding any gun chambered in it, new, or used. I didn’t care, I just wanted a .41 Magnum. I’d already bought brass, dies and molds for it — but still needed the gun.
Handloaders have a backwards way of doing things like that. Anyway, when I saw the .41 BH, I knew I had to have it. Having two out of three guns, I completed my quest getting the .44 Magnum BH for Christmas a few years back — from my wife. What an angel! Besides, you can never go wrong with a .44 Magnum, right? Especially when it’s a BH. I know, I’m spoiled, and maybe a little obsessed. Maybe?