The FG-42 & The Gran Sasso Raid

In the Autumn of 1943, the entire world was on fire. World War II was grinding through its fourth year and blood soaked the earth. The insular decisions of a handful of megalomaniacal dictators sowed misery incalculable. Within this sordid milieu, national alliances spelled the difference between victory and defeat.

The Germans, the Italians and the Japanese were all aligned via a common enthusiasm for fascism, tyranny and conquest. Germany’s Hitler and Italy’s Mussolini were both political allies and personal friends. However, by the summer of 1943, the Italian people were growing weary of serving as Hitler’s vassals.

In late July of 1943 after the successful Allied invasion of Sicily, the Italian King Victor Emmanuel III sacked the fascist dictator and replaced him with Marshal Pietro Badoglio. Mussolini was arrested and whisked away in secret to the Hotel Campo Imperatore, an imposing structure located atop a remote and readily defensible mountain plateau. The only access to the facility was via a single funicular railway rising to the mountaintop some 2,112 meters above sea level. James Bond author Ian Fleming could not have conjured a more exotic location.

Dictatorships are universally characterized by distrust and intrigue. As a result, Hitler gave several of his subordinates the identical task of finding and retrieving his friend Mussolini in hopes that one of them might actually succeed. The end result was inadvertently one of the most successful joint special operations of the Second World War.