S&W's Model 460XVR

Deer At 250 Yards?

There is always a lot of hype around a new product and I really question when Smith & Wesson says, “If you zero its sights at 200 yards, you will bag your buck with a center hold. zero-250 yards with no hold over! Just center it and fire. A 460XVR will do the rest.” I know what they are trying to say by emphasizing the extremely flat trajectory of a 200-grain bullet at a muzzle

velocity of 2,300 fps. However, shooting deer at 250 yards with a revolver is something I will never recommend.

I have some extremely accurate revolvers mounted with scope sights and, for me at least, my self-imposed maximum distance for shooting game is half that mentioned by Smith & Wesson. Save the 250-yard shots for scope-sighted, single shot pistols chambered in rifle-style cartridges, and even then it requires knowledge of the actual distance, a solid rest, and an animal willing to stand still and present a broadside shot. Yes, I know about Elmer Keith and his 600-yard shot on a mule deer using a 61⁄2″ Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum with iron sights. This needs to be put into proper perspective. First there are very few Elmer Keiths, if any, around and secondly Keith admitted this was a desperation attempt to stop a deer, which had been wounded by a rifle shooter who was now out of ammunition, and said deer was about to make it over the top and get away to die a lingering death.

Before Smith & Wesson provided test guns, SSK Ind. was chambering the Encore in the .460 S&W Magnum. So in addition to the XVR, I also had a 10″ SSK Custom Encore for testing loads. J.D. Jones of SSK provided the Encore barrel topped with a variable Leupold scope. Shooting this combination at 100 yards delivered groups right at 1″ with factory Cor-Bon loads. This I would use at 250 yards if all the other conditions were in place.