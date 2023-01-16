Spinning The Wheel

5. Coming To Grip with Grips

In spite of so many choices, for me, a custom grip is necessary for the best possible DA shooting. When the only choice we had was Colt and S&W, I found it was impossible to satisfactorily stock a Colt grip to me. The Smith & Wesson N-frame was much easier to stock properly, and the S&W K-frame and Lframe is the best of all — especially stocked with the Walter Roper/Skeeter Skelton-style grips offered by BluMagnum, Eagle Grips, Roy Fishpaw and Herrett’s. The former is the closest to Skeeter’s recommendation, the latter to Roper’s specs, and the other two somewhere in between. The best-case is to somehow be able to try them all.

It is much easier today for someone to find the perfect grip frame/grip combination. Whatever your hand size, custom grips can easily be made to actually fit because most frames are either round-butt, such as most Smith & Wessons or have studs to accept a grip block as furnished by Dan Wesson and Ruger on their GP-100 and Super Redhawk. This allows almost any size grip to be whittled to size. Factory grips are also much more useable than those formerly found in the 1980s as most grips now furnished are rubber. They certainly aren’t pretty but they are highly functional. Whatever grip, if it allows the revolver to fit squarely in the hand between thumb and forefinger with an imaginary straight line running down the forearm and through the revolver’s barrel, satisfactory DA results will come much quicker.