Sneaking around to the other side of my horse, I pulled the Tikka out of the scabbard as we readied for the hunt. I had grabbed the lead ropes of my hunting partners’ horses, handing them their rifles before taking care of my own horse and gear. As I tied Ralph’s horse, I heard him whisper his rifle was jammed and the bolt wouldn’t raise. It’s not the first time I’d been with a hunter who’d had difficulty with their rifle due to the cold.

Then, I heard Jason struggling with his rifle. “My safety won’t move,” he whispered. I walked over just as Jason managed to drive his safety forward, crank his bolt open and chamber a round. Next, Ralph had his bolt moving finally. Thoughts of the wet snow and freezing temperatures ran through my mind. The snow’s already piling up on my saddle and my hat and I caught myself hoping my rifle would run smoothly. With temperatures below freezing, metal is the first thing to seize up, and that’s just what had happened to Ralph and Jason’s rifles.

Standing beside my horse, I flicked the safety forward on my rifle, tapping the large handle of the bolt up and back — just as smooth as butter on a hot day in Miami. I closed the bolt, engaged the safety and slung the rifle over my shoulder remembering how much I enjoyed using Tika rifles. With full confidence in my rifle, I was ready to hike through the two-feet of fresh powder. The game was afoot, literally.