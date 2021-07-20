Rifle Recoil

Take Stock

Fool me all you want, but don’t fool yourself. If you really want to find out, have a friend at the range load the rifle for you, leaving the chamber empty on occasion so you never know if the rifle is going to fire or not. When the firing pin clicks on an empty chamber after a string of live rounds, you’ll know. If you really can handle it the sight picture will remain steady. If not … I’ve seen people with both eyes closed, face pulled away from the stock and contorted in a grimace. If shooting offhand sometimes they’ll actually stumble forward a step or two.

I used to find it flattering when people would ask for advice on purchasing a hunting rifle. I quickly got over it when I found they paid no attention. At least half a dozen young relatives told me they were thinking of a .300 Magnum as their first hunting rifle. I’d ask what they planned to hunt. Deer, mostly, antelope and black bear, maybe elk or moose one day. Got to have a .300 for elk.

I’d say a .300 Magnum is a bit much for a novice shooter. Get a cartridge you’ll enjoy shooting, something like a .243 Win., .260 Rem., 7mm-08 Rem. If you go elk hunting someday and really feel you need a .300, I’ll lend you one.

They listen politely and then get .300 Win. Mags. or a .300 WSM. My nephew Mike got my usual advice. A couple of weeks later he showed up with a handsome Winchester 70 Featherweight .300 Win. Mag. I helped fit and bore-sight a scope. After a couple of shots at 25 yards to get on paper he shot a nice 1″ three-shot group at 100 yards. I was impressed with both the rifle and his shooting.

The next group wasn’t an inch, in fact it wasn’t even three shots. After two shots about 5″ apart — and neither where they should have been — he said, “You know what, uncle, I don’t want to shoot anymore today.” I was impressed again, because he had the good sense to quit before a flinch could get a foothold.

Then …