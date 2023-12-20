On Guard Always!

The fresh-from-the box FIST version punched five 9mm 115-grain Federal +P+ JHP’s into 5.90 inches (best 3 in 2.10). It hammered 5 Black Hills 124-grain JHP’s into 4.05 (best 3 into 2.05). Finally, with Winchester 147-grain subsonic training ammo with a jacketed truncated cone bullet, the FIST smacked five into 5.95 inches (best 3 in 2.25).

This was pretty much in lockstep with what the same loads had given me a year earlier in the AH FIST test. With the Federal +P+, my earlier gun had given 7.60 inches (3.0 for best three). The Black Hills had delivered 7.50 inches (best 3 in 1.75) and the Winchester Subsonic, 7.75 inches (3.0 for best three).

The standard model with light rail instead of stand-off configuration turned out to be much more accurate. The hot Federal +P+ (which, by the way, Honor Guard’s warranty won’t cover, though the pistols are rated for +P), put all 5 shots into 2.20 inches (best three in a sweet 0.65 cluster). The 124-grain Black Hills JHP yielded a 3.15-inch 5-shot group, with the best 3 in 1.1 inches. The 147-grain Winchester’s 5-shot group stretched to 4.55 inches, but the best 3 were in an inch even.

No new gun escapes teething pains. There’s always something that doesn’t become apparent until it’s out there in shooters’ hands in the real world. Gary Ramey knew many new gun manufacturers went out of business because they were under-capitalized (setting up the machinery to make guns is a huge expense). Being business-savvy, he outsourced as many of the parts as possible, and made Honor Guard an assembly point.

Early on, a shipment of barrels didn’t make spec, and he had to send them back to the manufacturer and go to another source. This could explain why the two FIST pistols I tested didn’t come close to the standard model for accuracy. The FIST I tested initially for American Handgunner was a very early serial number, and so was the FIST they sent to GUNS. I expect it was set aside early on as a test pistol for gun writers. However, the new standard model giving much better accuracy had a much later serial number after Gary had found the right sub-contractor to do the barrels. This tells me the ones available now are the more accurate ones.

With three of these guns now, and lots of friends who like to shoot new guns, the “test team” and I are way into a four-figure round count through Honor Guards. We’ve shot them deliberately limp-wristed, and even upside down. Testers have varied from 5-foot females to 6-foot-plus Creatures From the Testosterone Lagoon. Ammo has varied from USPSA handloads to standard pressure to +P and +P+. There has been exactly one malfunction—a slide that locked open while shooting from a bench rest, almost certainly because the shooter’s thumb hit the slide stop during recoil. Thumbing down the slide stop instantly rectified the problem. I think this counts for 100 percent mechanical function (in my book, if your fingers get in the way of the moving parts of the machine, it ain’t the machine’s fault).

Reliability is, of course, the non-negotiable baseline in defensive firearm selection, and it looks to me as if the Honor Guard passes.