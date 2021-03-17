For better and for worse, 2020 was a memorable year. Among the positives, U.S. gun owners and fans of the legendary HK MP5 finally got a civilian sporting version of the pistol caliber carbine — and not just another clone, an actual Heckler & Koch production gun.

Matching the look and feel of the MP5, the HK SP5 was designed and manufactured to meet the definition of a pistol, featuring the MP5’s renowned roller-delayed blowback operating system and authentic features like a Navy barrel with threaded tri-lug adaptor, paddle magazine release and fluted chamber. Measuring 17.8” long with an 8.86” barrel, the new SP5 was soon followed by the SP5K-PDW, featuring a shorter 5.83” barrel and receiver with an overall length of just 13.8”. But the German arms manufacturer wasn’t done yet.

Filling out the other end of the pistol spectrum, HK has announced another new variant of the SP5 in the SP5L. And just as “K” stands for “kurz,” or short, in German, the “L” designation stands for “lang,” or long.