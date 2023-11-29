EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

I’m not a carpenter, nor do I play one on TV, but I’ve swung a lot of hammers over the years. Whether you’re adding a writing office onto your house or building target stands, you need a great hammer. I usually make do with old hand-me-downs, at least until I tried the ToughBuilt ShockStop model.
It looks overly complicated and honestly, I was a bit dubious all the springs and gizmos would make for a better mousetrap, er, hammer. However, one day I was tackling another home improvement project so I grabbed the hammer.

After doing everything from building temporary forms to whacking a cold chisel — which you should never, ever do with a framing hammer — I found the ToughBuilt really worked as advertised. In fact, it felt like going from an old beater ’72 pickup to a new ¾-ton Dually — it’s just better in every way you can imagine!

MSRP: Around $50
ToughBuilt.com

