The Barnett King Rat Havoc Slingshot

Slingshots for Survival, Sort Of …

Our hero was a guy named Tim. I flew with him when we were both stationed in Alaska. A genuinely great bloke, Tim would regularly shovel snow for the families left behind when their soldiers were on deployment. Before he went to flight school, Tim was an enlisted soldier with an attack helicopter unit stationed in Germany during the Cold War.

If the Cold War ever went hot, our bases would be pulverized in short order. As such, some rocket surgeon had the great idea to preposition crates of cannon ammo and similar ordnance out in the German hinterlands. This they surrounded by concertina wire with but a single access point. Attack aircraft in action could theoretically just scoot over to these ad-hoc rearm points, top off with bullets and rockets, and keep taking the fight to Ivan. The rub was how to secure all that ordnance out in the sticks when the world was not technically at war.

The solution was to take two Army Privates with M-16 rifles, give them each 20 rounds of ammo, and leave them there in 8-hour shifts to stand watch. Rain or shine, somebody sat out there guarding that junk. These poor shmucks were also responsible for every single one of those 5.56mm rounds on pain of death. It was ghastly duty to be rightfully dreaded. Be all you can be …

To make things worse, they had MREs to eat. Though basically tolerable to humans, the GI-issue meals are apparently like crack cocaine for feral pigs. In short order these massive European swine would wander inside the wire looking for scraps and run the two Privates up on top of the ammo crates. If nothing else, it was just embarrassing. This is when Tim had an epiphany.

He called home and had his mom ship him a proper slingshot. The next time he was on rocket duty, Tim carefully sprinkled his MRE bits around as bait. A modest herd of the hideous beasts showed up in short order, led by a behemoth 400-lb. monster boar.

Tim climbed up on the crates and waited until the big gentleman was right underneath him. Placing the slingshot perhaps half an inch above his massive hairy head, Tim drew back his ball bearing as far as he was able and let fly, catching the creature right between the ears.

All four legs went in four different directions. The big pig finally wobbled to his feet with great difficulty and promptly ran afoul of the concertina wire, squealing like, well, an enraged pig. Tim then opened up on his mates.

A grand time was had by all. Unless you were a pig, in which case it all kind of sucked. All the swine survived, but they were harshly reminded of which animal had the biggest brain. The following day every Private in the unit was on the horn asking for slingshots. There was also not nearly so much griping about the duty roster