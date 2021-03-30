Pros

Still, I want to have a sling available. A rifle, even a light rifle, can be a tiresome burden over the course of a long day. Even in still-hunting, when it comes time to head back to camp or the truck, it’s a blessed relief to get the rifle out of the hands and onto the shoulder. I can recall many a long hike across rolling prairie when hunting antelope or mule deer with the rifle slung. Not only is it easier carrying, but also it keeps the hands free to use a binocular. In fact I’ve come to like carrying a hiking stick for easier walking in rough country and to steady binocular and rifle.

A sling is also handy if you meet up with other hunters, after a drive for example. I think it is a courtesy to others to have the action open and the rifle slung where everyone can see the muzzle is pointing in a safe direction. I haven’t been checked by conservation officers very often but on the three or four occasions officers drove up to check licenses, I made a point of opening the bolt and slinging the rifle as a matter of simple courtesy. I’ve always found if you are civil and respectful you get civility and respect in return.