Choices
After nearly 60 years of carrying rifles afield I’ve developed preferences in slings. For lightweight rimfires and center fires I like a simple web strap. I’m embarrassed to admit my favorite wasn’t even made as a sling. Originally it was a carry strap for a duffel bag. I liked the length and width so I added a pair of sling swivels. Weight is less than 3 oz. of which most is made up of the swivels. I adjusted the length so it can be used as a hasty sling.
Currently the most popular style of carrying slings have a wide area over the shoulder (the “cobra” style) or a large padded fabric or leather addition to the sling. I don’t particularly like the look of these but I’ll admit they do add to comfort when slinging a heavy rifle. “Heavy” is a subjective term but for me anything over 9.5 lbs. field ready is heavy. When I use such slings, I like to keep it simple though some styles add cartridge loops or pouches to the outside of the padded area.