Pump-Action Rifles

The Heyday

Marlin made a bunch of pump rifles over a spread of years but left the market in the 1930s. Their offerings included Models 18, 20, 25 (all rimfire takedowns) and Models 27, 27 and 29 in centerfire calibers. Marlin’s Model 32 was the first of the hammerless slide action rifles. Chambered in .22 rimfire, it was followed by Models 37 and 38 with different barrel lengths. There were a couple more centerfire models offered in very small quantities.

Mossberg introduced the Model K, .22 caliber with 22"-barrel, tubular magazine, internal hammer and takedown system. It was discontinued in 1931. The Model M was the same as K but with a 24" octagonal barrel, offered in 1928–1931.



Remington had some early models beginning in 1909 including the Model 12, Model 121, Model 14, Model 14 ½ and Model 141. All of these were out of production by 1950. Savage built pump rifles from 1903 until 1967 — their rimfire rifles included the Models 1903, 1909, 1911, 25 and 29. The Centerfire version was the Model 170.



A few years back Taurus built a Lightning replica in Brazil which sold under the name Thunderbolt. These rifles got mixed reviews throughout the Cowboy Action Shooting world and were in and out of production for several years.



Looking through the Blue Book of Gun Values there were some other surprises. Israel Military Industries introduced the Timber Wolf Carbine in 1989. Available in .357 Magnum or .44 Magnum, it was offered in blue or hard chrome finish. It is no longer in production, nor is the Browning BBR-22 chambered in .22 LR and .22 Magnum. This rifle was manufactured between 1977 and 1982 while the Browning Trombone Model .22 LR was made by FN between 1922 and 1974 and imported to the U.S. by Browning