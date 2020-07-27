Pouring Your Own Slugs

Crimping
Shotgun shells have two basic crimping methods: a fold crimp and rolled crimp. The fold or star crimp requires the use of some sort of press. I used a Lee Load-All II as it was the cheapest, costing just over $50 and does a great job. I love Lee equipment for the very fact you don’t need to put out a lot of cash to get started in a new handloading adventure.
For a roll-crimp, look no further than Amazon to order an antique looking “apple peeler”-style gadget. It clamps to your table and works perfectly to apply a roll crimp to your shells the way they did the beginning of the last Century with black powder paper-hulled shells. It adds a touch of nostalgia doing it this way, something we all love.