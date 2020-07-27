Pouring Your Own Slugs

As a bullet caster, nothing beats heaving large hunks of cast lead projectiles at a target and watching the results. These heavy projectiles get their power from weight, which is the main component of momentum, but speed — not so much. The heavier an object, the more resistance it takes to slow it down once in motion, like plowing through bone and muscle of some animal you want brought down.

While we all dream of having expensive big-bore rifles capable of shooting large, heavy bullets, most of us already have a big-bore boomer in our arsenal. Your 12-gauge shotgun is nothing more than a .72 caliber rifle when loaded with slugs.