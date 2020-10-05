Defiant4 Scope Series
BSA Optics
BSA Optics’ Defiant4 Scope Series provides quality performance at a competitive price. The series is a smart scope for all hunting applications. It has features usually found in expensive scopes like a push/pull/lockable turret system and a flexible MOA1014BDC reticle. All three scopes in the Defiant4 Series have side-parallax and fast-focus adjustment, a 3" sunshade and multi-coated lenses. They are matte black, waterproof, shockproof and fogproof. For more info: (479) 636-1200, www.bsaoptics.com