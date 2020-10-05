Altor Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistols Prize Package!

Resolute and Endeavor Rifles in 6.5 Grendel

CMMG Inc.

CMMG offers the Resolute and Endeavor Rifles in 6.5 Grendel. Available from many ammo manufacturers, the 6.5 Grendel is a worthy addition to the AR platform. It is accurate at medium to longer distances so the modern sporting rifle can be used for hunting or target practice at a distance. Designed for hunting deer-sized game, the 6.5 Grendel is also popular among precision shooters because of its accuracy. CMMG’s Resolute and Endeavor 100, 200 and 300 Series also come in 6mm ARC, 308WIN and more. For more info: (660) 248-2293, www.cmmginc.com

300 AAC Blackout

Barnaul Ammunition

Barnaul Ammunition now offers the .300 AAC Blackout ammo. In 145-gr. FMJ with a 1,985 fps-rated muzzle velocity, the cartridge is for high-volume target shooting and training for .300 AAC Blackout AR-platform rifles and pistols. All Barnaul ammo is made of premium steel cases and bullets with a high-temperature polymer coating. With retail pricing at about half the price of comparable brass cartridges, Barnaul ammunition is for shooters who enjoy long-range sessions to keep their skills sharp. For more info: (877) 425-4867, www.barnaulammo.com

Clenzoil Synthetic Gun Grease

Clenzoil

Clenzoil Original Field & Range Solution can accomplish the tasks of multiple products. It can maintain firearms, fishing reels, boats and other outdoor equipment. In the past few months, demand for Clenzoil’s original Field & Range CLP solution has increased so they are now offered in one- and five-gallon sizes. This ensures your firearms are kept clean, lubricated and functioning for many years. For more info: (800) 645-4887, www.clenzoil.com

Defiant4 Scope Series

BSA Optics

BSA Optics’ Defiant4 Scope Series provides quality performance at a competitive price. The series is a smart scope for all hunting applications. It has features usually found in expensive scopes like a push/pull/lockable turret system and a flexible MOA1014BDC reticle. All three scopes in the Defiant4 Series have side-parallax and fast-focus adjustment, a 3" sunshade and multi-coated lenses. They are matte black, waterproof, shockproof and fogproof. For more info: (479) 636-1200, www.bsaoptics.com

Hybrid X in RealTree EXCAPE

Alps OutdoorZ

The Hybrid X is a daypack with the functionality of a meat hauler. It has an internal frame with a detachable 2,750-cubic-inch top-load pack for carrying essentials and hauling meat after a hunt. The Hybrid X in RealTree EXCAPE camouflages the human form at distances of 400 to 20 yards and even closer thus enhancing the hunting experience. For more info: (800) 344-2577, www.alpsbrands.com

Gundog Grind 

Gundog Grind LLC

Gundog Grind is coffee for hunters, created by hunters who appreciate aromatic, delicious-tasting coffee. Packaged with illustrations of America’s favorite hunting breeds, every bag of coffee sold generates money for conservation causes. Gundog Grind prides itself on selective quality resulting in cup ratings of over 90. All whole bean or ground roasts are crafted and selected in collaboration with a roaster in South Carolina. For more info: www.gundoggrind.com

Winchester Model 12 Pump BB Gun

Daisy Outdoor Products

The Winchester Model 12 Pump BB Gun can be used as an effective tool for teaching gun safety and marksmanship to young shooters. It features a pump action, a manual crossbolt safety, sturdy construction and 350 fps velocity. The stock and pump sport a wood-grain look. It’s got a ramp and blade front sight and an adjustable rear sight. This downsized BB gun is ideal for plinking in the backyard or learning gun safety in the fields. For more info: (479) 636-1200, www.daisy.com

3300BK-2001 Infidel

Benchmade

The 3300BK-2001 Infidel from Benchmade is the new version of their Infidel OTF knives. It brings color to the overtly tactical design with its blue anodized handles. The new Infidel’s 3.91″ blade is made of CPM-S30V steel with a black DLC finish. Built to last, the knife is a limited product available for only one year. For more info: (833) 557-2526, www.benchmade.com

GLx Riflescope Mount

Primary Arms Optics

The GLx Riflescope Mount has four models to accommodate 30mm and 34mm scopes with a 0 or 20 MOA cant. The GLx mount is constructed of 6061-T6 aluminum alloy with MIL-SPEC hardcoat anodization. The high-strength steel hardware has a black zinc phosphate coating to improve corrosion and abrasion resistance. For more info: (713) 344-9600, www.primaryarms.com

ROLLYPOLY Folding Tote

Maxpedition

The Rollypoly Folding Tote is versatile and spacious. It can carry tactical gear, laundry, groceries, etc. The body of the bag is made of a strong and durable one-piece fabric. Its main compartment has dual zippers for easy access. When not in use, the bag folds up quickly and compactly for storage. For more info: www.maxpedition.com

Ultra Custom Multi-Fit Holster

1791 Gunleather

The Ultra Custom Multi-Fit Holster from 1791 Gunleather is made from ultra-soft cowhide. Designed with a sweat guard to provide a layer of protection between user and firearm, it comes with a reinforced synthetic tuckable clip for IWB carry. Available in six sizes, the holster fits revolvers to full-frame firearms. Just mold the Memory-Lok Leather to your gun and the holster will be a custom fit. For more info: (800) 407-1791, www.1791gunleather.com

Swarm Magnum and Swarm Maxxim

GAMO Precision Airguns

The Swarm Magnum and Swarm Maxxim are air rifles from GAMO Precision Airguns. Both are gas-piston-powered, 10-shot auto-loading and with Gen 2 Swarm technology. Just break the barrel and shoot, no need to reload after every shot. The Swarm Magnum Gen2 pumps 1,300 fps with a .22 caliber pellet. The Swarm Maxxim (in photo) comes in both .177 and .22 calibers producing velocities that make it the small-game rifle or all-around plinker for young people. For more info: (479) 636-1200, www.gamousa.com

Ucon Hawk

TOPS Knives

TOPS Knives’ Ucon Hawk is a full tang 1/4"-thick hatchet. The cutting edge blade is 4.87" long and made of 1095 RC 56-58 with a tumble finish. The handle is orange/black SureTouch G10, a new material with layers of rubber and G10 for a maximum grip. With an OAL of 15", the hatchet is good for splitting smaller pieces of wood, chopping branches, limbs and even small trees. For more info: (208) 542-0113, www.topsknives.com

FXH-45 in Flat Dark Earth

American Tactical Inc.

The FXH-45 in Flat Dark Earth is a Commander-size hybrid .45 ACP from American Tactical. It’s a single action, semi-automatic 1911 pistol with an 8+1 capacity. The frame has built-in finger grooves for an ergonomic feel. Both the slide and 4.25″ barrel are made of 416 stainless steel; grips are black polymer. The FXH-45 has an adjustable, skeletonized alloy trigger with a silver tone finish. It accepts GLOCK front and rear sights, including aftermarket night sights. For more info: (800) 290-0065, www.americantactical.us

