Resolute and Endeavor Rifles in 6.5 Grendel

CMMG Inc.

CMMG offers the Resolute and Endeavor Rifles in 6.5 Grendel. Available from many ammo manufacturers, the 6.5 Grendel is a worthy addition to the AR platform. It is accurate at medium to longer distances so the modern sporting rifle can be used for hunting or target practice at a distance. Designed for hunting deer-sized game, the 6.5 Grendel is also popular among precision shooters because of its accuracy. CMMG’s Resolute and Endeavor 100, 200 and 300 Series also come in 6mm ARC, 308WIN and more. For more info: (660) 248-2293, www.cmmginc.com