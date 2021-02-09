LifeLite Mobile

PepperBall

The LifeLite Mobile combines an LED flashlight and aiming laser with a PepperBall launcher. It is smaller and sleeker than the regular LifeLite, making it ideal for home, auto and RV defense. Great to carry when walking at night, camping or traveling, it also comes at a lower price. The LifeLite Mobile weighs 1.4 lbs. (loaded) and is effective at a range of 0–40 feet. The irritant cloud it releases reaches up to 12 feet while the flashlight can produce 350 lumens of light. MSRP: $199.99. For more info: (888) 874-3491, PBLifeLite.com