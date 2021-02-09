New Products
April 2021 Issue
LifeLite Mobile
PepperBall
The LifeLite Mobile combines an LED flashlight and aiming laser with a PepperBall launcher. It is smaller and sleeker than the regular LifeLite, making it ideal for home, auto and RV defense. Great to carry when walking at night, camping or traveling, it also comes at a lower price. The LifeLite Mobile weighs 1.4 lbs. (loaded) and is effective at a range of 0–40 feet. The irritant cloud it releases reaches up to 12 feet while the flashlight can produce 350 lumens of light. MSRP: $199.99. For more info: (888) 874-3491, PBLifeLite.com
110 Ultralite Camo
Savage Arms
Savage Arms’ 110 Ultralite Camo is designed to combat elevation and the elements while maintaining the performance of a factory blueprinted Savage 110 action. At 6 lbs. and under, the rifle features a carbon fiber wrapped stainless steel barrel and melonite skeletonized receiver. This minimizes weight for a successful mountain hunt. The 110 Ultralite Camo comes with Savage’s AccuFit technology, a KUIU Verde 2.0 Camo stock, an adjustable length-of-pull and comb height to provide hunters with optimum fit and performance. Offered in .308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, 28 Nosler, 6.5 PRC and 30-06 Spfld. MSRP: $1,349 for all calibers. For more info: (800) 370-0708, SavageArms.com
Bristol Side-By-Side Shotguns
TriStar Arms
TriStar Arms has released the Bristol Side-By-Side Shotguns in two formats and four gauges. The line delivers competition-grade craftsmanship with field-grade pricing thus reducing the cost barrier in the shooting sports. Each gauge is built on a steel frame ensuring the shotgun handles and weighs appropriately. The shotguns share key features like auto ejectors, a brass front sight, a single selective trigger, a Turkish walnut stock, and five Beretta-style Choke Tubes. In picture is the 20-gauge TriStar Bristol. MSRP: $1,064 for the 12ga and 20ga; $1,100 for the 28ga and .410. For more info: (816) 421-1400, TriStarArms.com
Z-10 Bag Rider
McMillan Fiberglass Stocks
The Z-10 Bag Rider is based on McMillan’s A-10 tactical stock but replaces the A-10’s butt hook with a swept butt profile to more easily accept rear bags for bench or prone shooting. Part of the McMillan Z-series line, the Z-10 Bag Rider features a universal inlet design fitting most Remington and Remington clone barreled actions accepting a wide range of barrel contours. The Z-10 Bag Rider features an adjustable cheek riser height and length-of-pull, a forward-positioned vertical grip, multiple color/finish options and more. For more info: (877) 365-6148, www.mcmillanusa.com
Z365 Octane Gun Mod
ZEV Technologies
ZEV Technologies has launched the Z365 Octane Gun Mod. Chambered in 9mm, it comes standard with the ZEV Octane Slide and RMSC optic cut compatible with the Shield RMSc, SIG Romeo Zero, Holosun HS407K, PRO Barrel and Zev’s fiber optic Combat Sights. The grip module uses ZEV’s diamond pattern, laser cut grip to keep hands secure. Aggressive slide serrations help with manipulation and create a lighter slide. MSRP: $1,199. For more info: (805) 486-5800, ZevTechnologies.com
R-700 Billet Aluminum Chassis
Rival Arms
Rival Arms’ R-700 Billet Aluminum Chassis is designed to accept the Remington 700 short-action barreled action. CNC-machined from aluminum billet, the chassis is offered in Type III hardcoat anodized matte black, KG GunKote FDE and KG GunKote Satin Gray. It fits AR-15 grips and buffer tube style buttstocks including the Rival Arms ST-3X Precision Stock or any AR-15 stock using a 1-3/16″ 16 MILSPEC buffer tube. MSRP: $381.99. For more info: (888) 811-9277, Rival-Arms.com
Lula Loader and Unloader
Maglula Ltd.
Maglula has added a new color to its M4/AR15 5.56/.223 LULA Loader and Unloader: dark green. The loader and unloader are more compact, lighter and operate more smoothly. The new loader fits and releases from both magazines held by a magazine-coupler. MSRP: $29.95. For more info: 972-8-6488001, Maglula.com
Launch 13
Kershaw Knives
Kershaw Knives’ Launch 13 is slim, but full size in cutting ability. Made of CPM 134 powdered metallurgy steel, its 3.5″ Wharncliffe blade is corrosion and wear resistant. The lightweight aluminum handle is sculpted with a low-profile push button preventing the blade from being accidentally launched. The Launch 13 with an OAL of 8″ is ideal for fine work, yet it’s slightly angled for more versatile cutting. MSRP: $189.99. For more info: (800) 325-2891, Kershaw.KaiUSA.com
AC-800-CF-S
Bear Ops
The AC-800-CF-S pocketknife from Bear OPS boasts a sleek, lightweight design with minimal imprinting. The knife features a 2.5″ smooth, fast-action Sandvik blade; the handle is stainless steel with carbon fiber. With a push of the recessed button, the blade deploys on demand, firmly locking back to withstand heavy loads. A pen-type clip allows for deep carry. The pocketknife measures 4″ closed and weighs 2.7 oz. MSRP: $274.99. For more info: (265) 435-2227, BearAndSonCutlery.com
Marksman 6-Position Stock Kit
Rock River Arms
The Marksman 6-Position Stock Kit features a 6-Position mil-spec receiver extension, adjustable cheek piece and buttpad/plate plus a QD socket on both sides. (This is not for use with RRA LAR-8.) The kit is offered in two colors: black and tan. MSRP: $210. For more info: (866) 980-7625, RockRiverArms.com
ReadyAir Portable Compressor
Umarex USA
The ReadyAir Portable Compressor from Umarex gives you a worry-free and endless supply of air. The oilless design means you’ll spend more time shooting and less time on maintenance. The auto shutoff means your compressor won’t overheat and will last a long time. The ReadyAir airgun compressor delivers extreme pressure for high-pressure airguns. MSRP: $549.99. For more info: (479) 646-4210, UmarexUSA.com
GUN Boss Multi-Kits
Real Avid
Real Avid’s GUN Boss Multi-Kits include a caliber-specific Bore Boss for quick cleaning. There’s also an expanded kit with all the tools for fully cleaning the firearm’s bore, action and chamber. The kits are available in .22-caliber, .223/5.56mm, .270/.280/7mm, .30/.308/7.62mm and .357/.38/9mm. MSRP: From $29.99. For more info: (800) 286-0567, RealAvid.com
FLEX IWB Mag Carrier
N8 Tactical
The FLEX IWB Mag Carrier from N8 Tactical combines function and comfort in a compact, easy-to-conceal platform. Features include a comfort backer, a polymer clip and the ability to secure different magazines. This magazine carrier can keep pace with changes in your carry gun choices. Switch from a GLOCK 17 to an XDM to a SIG P365 to a Springfield Armory Hellcat — the FLEX IWB Mag Carrier has you covered. MSRP: $34.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, N8Tactical.com
X-tra Concentrated Masking Scents
Wildlife Research Center
Wildlife Research Center has released a line of X-tra Concentrated Masking Scents, potent formulas to help mask human scent. The scents have appealing smells that attract even big game animals. They reduce a target’s fear so you can get closer to take a shot. The X-tra Concentrated Masking Scents include Pine, Earth, Acorn, Cedar and Apple. MSRP: $8.99 for a 4-fl. oz. bottle. For more info: (800) 873-5873, Wildlife.com