GUNS 2019 Gift Guide
Yep, it’s time to start thinking about all the good little boys and girls in your life and what they’d like to see on Christmas morning so here are 10 great gift suggestions any shooter would love! And — for yourself — we’d suggest leaving a copy of this guide lying around with a few appropriate notes scrawled in the margins in order to avoid getting another pair of loud novelty socks or the dreaded fruitcake!
OTTO NoizeBarrier Micro Earplugs
OTTO NoizeBarrier Micro earplugs provide natural and enhanced hearing on the range and in the field. The electronic earplugs provide up to 40 dB of noise protection and feature a one-touch enhanced mode, amplifying soft sounds by 5X for improved situational awareness. NoizeBarrier Micros last for 16 hours of continuous use and are rechargeable up to 20 cycles with the provided charging station on a single charge. For more info: (817) 428-7171.
www.otto-comm.com
Hackett Equipment Rifle Burrito
In the field or on the range, the HACKETT Equipment Rifle Burrito offers versatility as a slim and lightweight soft case backpack and shooting mat. Available in 36", 42" and 46" lengths, the case can secure bolt-action and AR-style rifles, plus ammo and accessories. Featuring backpack straps, a carry handle, and MOLLE loops, the black water-resistant exterior and red fire-resistant interior provide durability against the elements and avid shooting.
www.hackettequipment.com
BCMGUNFIGHTER Stock Mod 1
One rockin’ stock for mil-spec buffer tubes, the Mod 1 stock assembly from Bravo Company offers everything you need on a real fighting carbine and none of the eye-candy fluff. Starting with a better cheek weld due to the SOPMOD-type upper surface, there are multiple sling mounting options and even the modular VBOST (Vehicle Borne Operations Sling Tab) to prevent tangling with the shooter’s sling, molle gear or other kit. Alongside a host of other features, the stock also has a huge storage compartment in the toe for life’s little tactical necessities. For more info: (877) 272-8626.
www.bravocompany.com
HIVIZ Sights
These gifts from HIVIZ are sure to be appreciated: The LightWave CompSight and the Henry Rifles Sight Sets.
The LightWave CompSight (above) is the choice of competitive shotgun shooters, including Olympic champions. It is also popular among hunters. Replacing a bead front sight with a green, red or white LitePipe, the LiteWave Compsight offers the advantages of the light-gathering technology in a low-profile and durable design. This HIVIZ sight is compatible on most Beretta, Benelli, Browning and Winchester vent-ribbed shotguns and others.
www.hivizsights.com
HIVIZ Sights
Dress up your favorite plinker or hunting rifle with the brightest sight on the market. Now available for Henry Rifles, HIVIZ offers four new tackdriving sets with its patent LiteWave design front sight. These sights deliver an amazingly bright sight picture for quick and easy target acquisition to boost your shooting performance. All sights are fully adjustable for windage and elevation. The set includes red, green and white LitePipes for the front sight and one set of green LitePipes for the rear sight. For more info: (307) 223-2785.
www.hivizsights.com
Maven B.5 Binoculars
When you need to glass vast open country, look no further than Maven B.5 binoculars. Purpose-built for increased magnification at extended ranges with low-light performance, the B.5 is one of the most modern optical systems on the market. Available in 15x56 and 18x56 models, the 45 oz. binos feature fluorite glass with edge-to-edge clarity, 92.9% light transmission and a scratch- and oil-resistant lens coating suitable for rugged field use. For more info: (800) 307-1109.
www.mavenbuilt.com
CZ-USA 557 American Rifle
CZ-USA’s new CZ 557 American is a hunter’s dream rifle: accurate, durable, and extremely functional. It features a 24" cold-hammer-forged and lapped barrel. The longer barrel squeezes a bit more velocity out of the chosen chamberings, including the 6.5 Creedmoor and 7mm-08. Its American-pattern stock has a strong pistol grip with a bit of a palm swell. Add in the classic stock checkering and the rifle will remain in hand even in wet and cold conditions. For more info: (800) 955-4486
www.cz-usa.com
LaserMax Lightning With GripSense
The new Lightning with GripSense Technology is our most universal Laser yet, fitting most guns with at least 1” of rail space. Simply gripping the firearm sets off a motion sensor once in the detection zone, activating the laser immediately and does not require the user to change their firing grip. Additionally, the Lightning includes significant innovations including a programmable operating mode and up to 20 hours of continuous battery life — safeguarded by a 10-minute time out feature. The Lightning comes in Vivid Red or Daytime Green. For more info: (800) 527-3703.
www.lasermax.com
Ballistic App
Designed for serious shooters, Ballistic is the definitive ballistics calculator for iOS devices. Powered by the industry-leading JBM Ballistics database, the app calculates trajectory, windage, velocity, energy, lead and bullet flight time for any valid range and caliber while also compensating for temperature, barometric pressure, humidity and altitude. It also includes Mil-Dot and MOA rangefinders, a heads-up display and interfaces with atmospheric instruments and GPS. The comprehensive app also includes a shooting log and doesn’t even need cellular access to function!
www.ballisticapp.com
SIG SAUER Elite Hunter Tipped Ammunition
The newest line in the rapidly growing SIG SAUER brand of ammunition gives the serious sportsman unmatched long-range accuracy combined with devastating on-target performance. Designed for massive expansion and deep penetration, Elite Hunter Tipped ammunition delivers instant knockdown capability and maximum terminal performance at extended ranges. The premium cartridges feature a yellow-tipped, lead-alloy bullet with an enhanced boat tail design for superior flight characteristics over a wide range of velocities. For more info: (603) 610-3000.
www.sigsauer.com
