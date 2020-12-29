Galco Offers Care for Your Carry Leather

If you’re going to carry, you’re going to need a good holster — or two — but you’re also going to need to care for both. While regularly cleaning your handgun may be common knowledge, looking after your rig is just as important, especially if it’s of the leather variety.

Makers of high-quality leather holsters, belts and accessories, Galco Holsters has assembled a Holster Care Kit with the essentials needed to clean, condition and maintain your leather gear. Included in the kit is Galco’s Leather Lotion, Draw-EZ and application accessories.