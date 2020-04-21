CrossBreed Hybrid ST2 Holster

A new month, another CrossBreed holster! Last month we did a short review of the CrossBreed SuperTuck. We’re still getting used to the big hunk of leather against our skin but we definitely see its charms. Then, just as I was getting comfortable, the Big Brown Truck of Joy arrived and I found another CrossBreed holster awaiting a test drive — the Hybrid ST2.

Mine is a good-looking rig with brown leather and a Kryptek gun pocket but looks aside, the idea behind this holster is combining the highly adjustable pocket of their Reckoning holster with the backer from the SuperTuck. It also features “Combat Cut” leather to assure a better gun grip during the presentation.

Frankly, if forced to choose, I like this holster a bit better than the SuperTuck. Nothing wrong with the bigger holster and I’ll agree it’s a bit better in the all-day comfort department, but I prefer the more minimalist design of the ST2. Either way, comfort, quality, security and adjustability make CrossBreed my new fave for concealed carry.

www.crossbreedholsters.com

