Enter To Win Glock G45 MOS Prize Package!

CrossBreed Hybrid ST2 Holster

Written By Brent Wheat
2020
15

A new month, another CrossBreed holster! Last month we did a short review of the CrossBreed SuperTuck. We’re still getting used to the big hunk of leather against our skin but we definitely see its charms. Then, just as I was getting comfortable, the Big Brown Truck of Joy arrived and I found another CrossBreed holster awaiting a test drive — the Hybrid ST2.

Mine is a good-looking rig with brown leather and a Kryptek gun pocket but looks aside, the idea behind this holster is combining the highly adjustable pocket of their Reckoning holster with the backer from the SuperTuck. It also features “Combat Cut” leather to assure a better gun grip during the presentation.

Frankly, if forced to choose, I like this holster a bit better than the SuperTuck. Nothing wrong with the bigger holster and I’ll agree it’s a bit better in the all-day comfort department, but I prefer the more minimalist design of the ST2. Either way, comfort, quality, security and adjustability make CrossBreed my new fave for concealed carry.

www.crossbreedholsters.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine June 2020 Issue Now!

2020
15

We think you'd be interested in this, too

CrossBreed ...
A new month, another CrossBreed holster! Last month we did a short review of the CrossBreed SuperTuck.
Read Full Article
Mounts Count!
Like racing tires and blue-ribbon taxidermy, a costly scope avails you to nothing if stupidly attached.
Read Full Article
First Look Mini-Guns
I’m pleased to show you another in this series of high quality cast metal miniatures. This latest is one is the Hi-Power.
Read Full Article