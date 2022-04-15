Experience Matters

I recall having a new police recruit with me one night while on patrol. As luck would have it, we had to do a felony car stop shortly after the shift began. I’d done this many times and was used to it. My recruit, however, faced his first actual dangerous situation since putting on the uniform. We stopped the car and assumed our positions behind cover while I began to give directions to the people inside the vehicle. But something odd happened this time. There was an unusual noise I couldn’t figure out. It bothered me because my brain was handling a threatening situation and couldn’t figure out what this strange noise was. It turned out I heard the bullets rattling in the cylinder of my recruit’s revolver as his hands violently shook from fear. It was the only time I can recall laughing during a felony stop. I wasn’t laughing at him. Okay, I was, but I was also laughing at myself and the fact that while everything was going on, my brain was working on another issue entirely.

This scenario illustrates the result of stress inoculation. My young partner was experiencing fight-or-flight because it was the first time he’d ever been in a situation like that. Yet, it was just another routine (though potentially dangerous) problem I’d successfully handled many times. The fact I had those experiences under my belt allowed my mind to focus on what was different in this situation and try to figure it out despite the danger.

What does this have to do with you? If you’re expecting to have to defend yourself, you will benefit from stress inoculation. You don’t have to go on felony car stops, but you do have to be pushed past your normal limits by someone trained to do so. One of the best ways to do it is by attending firearms training just above your level of expertise. You will be forced to learn new skills, but you’ll have to do it in front of other experienced students and instructors where you’d like to keep from embarrassing yourself. Your mind will be forced to process everything under pressure, which enables you to “inoculate” your brain to ignore the “danger” and still function effectively.