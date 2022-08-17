Acting Is The Last Step

The ultimate goal of the training we do and the skills we perform is to be able to do them without thought. This doesn’t mean we go into a situation without thinking. The military and many police departments use the OODA Loop. It’s a method for evaluating and responding to ever-changing situations. OODA stands for Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act. Notice Act is the last step in the process. First, you’ve got to Observe what is happening. Next, you must Orient yourself within the context of the situation and evaluate the options available. Then you Decide which option is best based on what you’ve seen. Finally, you Act or respond to the incident. The OODA Loop forces you to think first, thus increasing the odds you’re taking the right action. This is where the training becomes important. You’ve got to be able to Act without thinking about it. Your response is somewhat automatic, leaving your mind free to think about other things. I said “Finally, you Act,” but that’s not the end of it. Because every action you take will spur a reaction by the suspect(s), forcing you back into the OODA Loop to again go through the process to decide and act on the best response. This happens again and again until the situation is resolved.

It’s easy to get caught up in the skills we’re learning and think they are important in and of themselves. At the risk of sounding like Yoda, the point of learning skills is to be able to forget them. When you can do that, you free your mind so it can focus on what’s really important — the ability to think clearly and make great decisions. Just like a Jedi, you’ve got to train your body for the skills, but also train your mind on how best to use those skills based on the situation. If you want to know my idea of the single-most important combat skill you can develop, it is the ability to think clearly during a critical incident. A good training plan is how you get there.

