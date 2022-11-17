The Mag-Na-Port Mongoose!

A Mongoose in the Making …

The mongoose is a complex critter. Meaner than a honey badger with the tenacity of a Tasmanian devil and with reflexes faster than lightning — it eats cobras for breakfast. Yet they are cute and cuddly to look at despite their aggressive personifications. The name sticks and Ken’s ministrations fill the bill to perfection.

He lopped the 4 5/8″ barrel down to 3 1/2″, just before the fixed blade sight. He then milled a dovetail for the Garza dovetail front sight. The blade is purposely high so I can file it down so the point of impact coincides with point of aim at 25 yards.

Ken removed the factory warning from the barrel and polished the whole works so the bluing gives it the deep, dark desirous look sixgunners live and die for. The trigger and hammer were given the Mag-na-port trademarked high-polish jeweling, providing just enough “bling” to tastefully accent it. This is Motor City after all, home of chrome bumpers, high-polish paint jobs and huge, shiny grills to catch everyone’s attention. Mag-na-port follows suit.

Ken also trimmed the ejector-rod housing and base-pin knob so full case extraction is possible when working the ejector rod. He also milled a small fingernail notch to make base pin removal easier. Lastly, he tuned and timed the action, finishing the works with a creep-free trigger job breaking right at 2.5 lbs.