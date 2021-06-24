Ruminations

Running a red dot for the first time, particularly on a pistol, does offer a learning curve. You’ll hunt for the dot the first couple dozen times you present the gun. However, with a little practice the red dot pops right up into your field of view every time you draw the weapon. This is why we train.

Once you have taken its measure, the Dragonfly follows your gaze without conscious thought. You run the gun with both eyes open so you can best keep track of your surroundings. The end result is fast, intuitive and seamless — something you really can use when the world’s going sideways and the angels are tapping you impatiently on the shoulder. You’ll never go back to your old iron sights again.

