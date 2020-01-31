A legacy dating back to 1955, the Colt Python was known as “the finest production revolver ever made” until it was discontinued in 2005. But after 15 years of anxiously waiting, the .357 Magnum snake gun is finally back! Available in 4.25- and 6-inch barrel models, the stainless steel frame has been strengthened beneath the newly redesigned adjustable rear sight for a more robust shooting experience. A shooting experience everyone, including Bobby Tyler, owner of Tyler Gun Works, wanted a go at.

A Texas family-owned business, Tyler Gun Works is known for their incredible custom firearm finish work, offering gunsmithing, bluing, color casing and engraving services. With a motto like “Where Pretty Meets Performance,” their work is never lacking in either department.

So naturally when Colt announced the new Python, Bobby knew he had to have one for a special project — and Colt agreed. Receiving an official letter from the manufacturer documenting its authentication, this is an exclusive look at the first engraved new-production Python, beautifully done by hand by Dale Bass of Tyler Gun Works.