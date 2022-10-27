The Ayoob File

American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine readers have known Massad Ayoob over the years for his insight and careful analysis of self-defense incidents, and for his several books on the subject, but there’s another side of this multi-talented fellow with the deep voice and New England accent.

He also serves as president of the Second Amendment Foundation, a gun rights organization that has become the national leader in firearms litigation. It’s also where I hang my hat as editor and communications director. It was a SAF case — McDonald v. City of Chicago — which won a Supreme Court ruling that incorporated the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment. It is SAF, sometimes with national and/or local partner organizations, which now has nearly 40 active lawsuits challenging restrictive gun control laws across the states.

And it is SAF, along with the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, which annually sponsors the Gun Rights Policy Conference. This year, the event was in Dallas, Texas, and it was Ayoob — a pal of mine for decades — who delivered opening remarks and later on the agenda, some timely and important tips on how to win the “gun battle.”

Suffice to say, Ayoob did it with a style all his own; a bit of activist, some diplomat, a dash of cop humor and a heavy dose of reality.

In his opening remarks, Ayoob detailed how “the other side has tried to demonize all of us as a bunch of white supremacists.” But, as he noted, a look around the conference ballroom proved how demonstrably false such an allegation happens to be. There were men, women, people of all races, creeds, colors and gender.

“Indeed,” he observed, “our entire movement crosses every line of the socio-economic barrier; the rich, the poor and the in-between.”

“I remember the first time I went to the Bianchi cup shooting match,” Ayoob recalled, “the so-called Wimbledon of pistol shooting. I noticed not only did the multi-millionaire who flew there to shoot in his Lear jet shoot on the same relay as the young man who worked in the auto body shop, after which they went to lunch together. Our values cross all those lines. We’re here together in a common cause and a righteous cause.

“People try to make us look like we’re outsiders,” he observed. “There is no more inclusive culture in the United States … than gun owners.”