S&W .380 Bodyguard 2.0

Two-Oh

The original Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 auto was the company’s answer to the enormously successful Ruger LCP, a .380 the size of some previous .25 autos cloned from the Kel-Tec P3AT. The gun was hammer fired with a heavy double-action trigger pull for every shot and available with built-in laser sight. S&W sold a bunch of them. I never particularly cared for it: The small size and heavy trigger made it a challenge to shoot well. GLOCK’s little .380, the striker-fired G42, was not only easier in the trigger pull department but distinctly less snappy in recoil.

Current S&W management keeps its finger on the pulse of their various markets. The 2.0 version is the result — about all the Bodyguard 2.0 has in common with the original is a polymer frame, a semiautomatic design, a Smith & Wesson logo and .380 chambering.

The 2.0 is still in the 10-oz. weight range unloaded. It is still pocket size, comparable in this respect to a G42. The top of its slide measures only three quarters of an inch across. It is striker fired. It has the best sights you’ll find on a modern micro-size .380 — a big, easy-for-the-eye to catch red-orange front circle with a glowing green Tritium night sight dot in the center along with a generous rear U-notch. There are effectively cut-for-ergonomics grasping grooves fore and aft on the slide. The polymer grip is “medium stippled” and slippage-free in the hands of all of us on the test team. The “baby GLOCK-like” recurve on the backstrap locks solidly into the hollow of the palm.

The trigger is flat-faced in the currently popular style, with a prominent safety tab. The magazine release button is easy to reach. You can get two to “two-and-a-half” fingers around the grip with the short magazine and all three fingers in contact with the longer magazine unless you have humongous hands. The Bodyguard 2.0 is available with an optional thumb safety.

Those little magazines have strong springs. It wasn’t a problem for me to thumb all 10 rounds into the short magazine, but there was so little flex left we couldn’t push the mag all the way into the pistol with the slide forward. Think of it as a 9-round magazine.

The 12-round magazine filled easily with ten .380 cartridges, but the 11th took some work and the 12th round only went in with the assistance of an Uplula mag-filling device. The 12-round magazine is really good for 11. We had to pound this mag into the mag well even with 11. Maybe the springs will eventually lighten, but I’m not going to take that chance with a life-or-death defense pistol.

Even with only 11 rounds, the 12-round factory mag with Bodyguard 2.0 serial number M6941 wouldn’t lock in with the slide forward even. In fairness to the gun, that’s nine-plus-one or 10-plus-one compared to the previous micro .380 paradigm of six-plus-one — still impressive.

The slide grasping grooves are well designed but there’s a strong recoil spring and it takes some force to rack the slide. If you’re looking for a gun requiring little effort in this respect, you’re on the wrong page of the S&W catalog — look for their EZ series or Equalizer pistol. That said, the five-foot-tall owner of the test gun said she had no problem with it.