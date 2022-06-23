You could tell this was the chance Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been waiting for, an opportunity to weigh in with a precedent-setting opinion on a Second Amendment issue which immediately sent the gun prohibition lobby into orbit.

The case is New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The 6-3 ruling declares New York’s “good cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry permit to be unconstitutional. Anti-gunners in and out of government are groaning and already scheming about ways to dance around this ruling, which was years in the making.

From his opening remarks explaining, “We recognized that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect the right of an ordinary, law-abiding citizen to possess a handgun in the home for self-defense. In this case, petitioners and respondents agree that ordinary, law-abiding citizens have a similar right to carry handguns publicly for their self-defense. We too agree, and now hold, consistent with Heller and McDonald, that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home,” to his closing comment, “The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not “a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees.” We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need. That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. It is not how the Sixth Amendment works when it comes to a defendant’s right to confront the witnesses against him. And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense,” you knew Thomas had this one in the bag.