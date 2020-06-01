At Home On The Range

I also took a 14.5″ barrel BCM carbine with a permanently pinned Battle Comp Enterprises compensator to compare the velocity between carbine and pistol length barrels.

Accuracy tests were conducted from 50 yards. Two, five-round strings of fire were conducted from each firearm. Groups with the pistol averaged 3.5″. Granted not as precise as a rifle, but still well within minute-of-bad guy and capable of making a head shot at 50 yards or less.

The carbine turned in groups averaging just under 2″.

Backing up 10 feet from the screens of my PACT chronograph I shot a 10-round string from each gun. The pistol averaged 2,290 feet-per-second (fps) while the carbine averaged 2,660 fps — a difference of 370 fps.

In terms of foot-pounds of energy, the pistol had 729 while the carbine had 974. Yes, it’s a big difference but considering a .357 Magnum, 125-gr. JHP leaving the muzzle at 1,500 fps produces 625 foot-pounds of energy, the rounds from the SAINT pistol still have more punch.

While 40 rounds can determine a baseline for accuracy and velocity, it does not establish reliability.

I fired numerous drills on my range, expending 300 rounds of reloaded ammunition. I had one double-feed malfunction traced to bad feed lips in an aluminum magazine. I fixed the problem magazine using my standard protocol — placing it on a rock and smashing it with my boot. Aside from this, the SAINT was 100 percent reliable.

The only downside I could see is the muzzle blast from the SAINT’s short barrel is tremendous. The muzzle flash produced could be seen even in bright daylight.