Ruger PC Carbine

Carbines using the same ammunition as a pistol are nothing new, even semiautomatic carbines.

The Marlin Camp Carbine was introduced in 1985 and had a fair amount of success until it was discontinued in 1999. Two versions were available: The one chambered in .45 ACP used 1911 magazines and the 9mm version used Smith & Wesson Model 59 magazines. Of course Colt and other manufacturers offered 9mm carbines based on the AR-15 platform.

Several years ago there was a resurgence in the popularity of pistol caliber carbines. IDPA, ISPC and USPSA have all added a class of pistol caliber carbine courses of fire to their official matches.

Introduced in December 2017 the Ruger PC (pistol caliber) Carbine has proven to be one of the most popular.