Ruger PC Carbine

On The Bench
The receiver is CNC-machined from a 7075-T6 aluminum billet with a Type III hard-coat anodized finish and has an integrated Picatinny-style rail. Like the Model A Ford, you can have it in any color you desire as long as it’s black. Camouflage and the flat dark earth model shown here are dealer exclusives although they are not hard to find.
The 16.12" barrel is cold hammer-forged chrome-moly steel with a 1:10 twist. While the barrel has a heavy contour, five flutes help reduce weight, translating into quick handling. The muzzle is threaded for muzzle devices including suppressors and a thread protector cap is included.
The adjustable rear ghost ring sight, in combination with the protected blade front sight offers a fast and accurate sighting system.
The glass-filled nylon synthetic buttstock features a proprietary texture on the pistol grip area and the forend, providing a sure grasp. Sling attachment points are on the rear of the stock and the forend. The stock is capped with a soft rubber buttpad and has three 1/2" spacers to accommodate different statures, clothing, gear, etc.
Utilizing the proven 10/22 trigger components, the crisp trigger pull has minimal overtravel and positive reset.