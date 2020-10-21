BCM RECCE-14 KMR-A Prize Package!

Ruger PC Carbine

An old idea done well
Written By Denny Hansen
2020
1

The Carbine will accept magazines from (left to right) Ruger SR9, Ruger Security-9, GLOCK and (not pictured) Ruger American Pistol.

Carbines using the same ammunition as a pistol are nothing new, even semiautomatic carbines.

The Marlin Camp Carbine was introduced in 1985 and had a fair amount of success until it was discontinued in 1999. Two versions were available: The one chambered in .45 ACP used 1911 magazines and the 9mm version used Smith & Wesson Model 59 magazines. Of course Colt and other manufacturers offered 9mm carbines based on the AR-15 platform.

Several years ago there was a resurgence in the popularity of pistol caliber carbines. IDPA, ISPC and USPSA have all added a class of pistol caliber carbine courses of fire to their official matches.

Introduced in December 2017 the Ruger PC (pistol caliber) Carbine has proven to be one of the most popular.

On The Bench

The receiver is CNC-machined from a 7075-T6 aluminum billet with a Type III hard-coat anodized finish and has an integrated Picatinny-style rail. Like the Model A Ford, you can have it in any color you desire as long as it’s black. Camouflage and the flat dark earth model shown here are dealer exclusives although they are not hard to find.

The 16.12" barrel is cold hammer-forged chrome-moly steel with a 1:10 twist. While the barrel has a heavy contour, five flutes help reduce weight, translating into quick handling. The muzzle is threaded for muzzle devices including suppressors and a thread protector cap is included.

The adjustable rear ghost ring sight, in combination with the protected blade front sight offers a fast and accurate sighting system.

The glass-filled nylon synthetic buttstock features a proprietary texture on the pistol grip area and the forend, providing a sure grasp. Sling attachment points are on the rear of the stock and the forend. The stock is capped with a soft rubber buttpad and has three 1/2" spacers to accommodate different statures, clothing, gear, etc.

Utilizing the proven 10/22 trigger components, the crisp trigger pull has minimal overtravel and positive reset.

Adjustable rear ghost ring sight offers a fast and accurate sighting system.

Features

The PC Carbine takes down for storage or transport simply by locking the bolt back, pushing a recessed lever in the forend, twisting the sub-assemblies and pulling them apart.

The PC Carbine uses Ruger SR-series or Security-9 magazines even though the SR-series releases from a notch in the front of the mag and the Security-9 releases from the side. Clever.

Going a step beyond, Ruger recognized the most popular pistol is still the GLOCK and incudes a magazine well which will accommodate GLOCK magazines. Switching the mag well can be accomplished easily in less than five minutes. Magazine wells which fit Ruger American Pistol magazines are available at ShopRuger.com.

Both the magazine release and charging handle are reversible. The carbine comes with the charging handle on the right side but I change it to the left side so I can maintain a firing grip while charging the carbine.

The carbine comes with a manual, one SR-Series 17-round magazine, hex wrenches for rear sight adjustment, tools for buttpad spacer adjustment and charging handle removal and the obligatory gun lock.

GLOCK magazine well with magazine inserted.

Downrange

I went to my range with several of each of the following: SR-Series, Security-9, GLOCK 19 OEM, PMAG 15-round and PMAG 17-round magazines. To further gauge reliability, I took several different brands and types of 9mm Luger ammunition. I fired the carbine with fully loaded magazines, mixing the different types of rounds between mags to see if any had a preference for a particular type. They didn’t.

Firing from 25 yards, tearing the center out of a B8 repair center was so routine it became monotonous. I tossed some previously emptied adult beverage containers onto the berm and had great fun making them jump in the air only to repeat the process as soon as it landed. Sometimes — okay, twice — I was able to get a second hit before the can landed.

A friend who accompanied me, after seeing me empty several Ruger magazines remarked it was too bad the carbine wouldn’t accept mags for his GLOCK. Hold my coffee!

After quickly changing the magazine wells I handed him the carbine and he inserted one of his G17 mags. After shooting the Ruger PC Carbine, and when he finally was able to stop grinning, he remarked, “I’ve got to get me one of these!

Conclusions

If the above isn’t enough to make you sit up and takes notice, the PC Carbine represents a bargain at the suggested retail price of $649 — and I’ve seen them on sale for as low as $550.

Reliable, accurate, modular, loaded with features and a great price. What’s not to like?

www.ruger.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine December 2020 Issue Now!

2020
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Blackwater Pumps...
Starting as a world-class training organization and protective service, Blackwater Worldwide is now bringing its years of industry-defining experience to...
Read Full Article
.41 Mag Slugs
Like most of my obsessions, it started by thumbing through a gun magazine — certain articles grab our attention, refusing to let go.
Read Full Article
Ruger PC Carbine
Carbines using the same ammunition as a pistol are nothing new, even semiautomatic carbines.
Read Full Article