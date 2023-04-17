Rock Island Armory XT22 Magnum 1911

The Basic Problem

There’s a good reason for this — it’s hard to make one work. The .22 WMR (Winchester Magnum Rimfire) is a long, thin, straight-walled cartridge, which is about the worst thing for something that has to be fed at an angle. If I’m reading the SAAMI standards correctly, it shares the same 24,000 PSI maximum pressure as the .22 LR, but does it with a lot more velocity, some 500 fps or more in some loads. The same force pushing the bullet out one end of the barrel is trying to do the same thing to the spent casing at the other end, and this is the second part making .22 Magnums hard.

The .22 LR pistols are blowback, which means the weight of the slide/bolt and the force of the recoil spring provide adequate resistance to keep the action closed until chamber pressures have dropped enough the empty brass can safely be extracted. If the gun opens up too fast, the pressure splits the brass case to send brass fragments, burned powder and other debris through whatever opening it can find — often down the mag well or through the ejector slot in the slide. I’ve experienced this with a 9mm and a .45 and have the x-rays to prove it. It is no bueno.

The other problem resulting from the gun opening up when chamber pressure is still too high is the elevated chamber pressure holds the expanded case tightly against the chamber walls, making it impossible to extract. This is why roller-locked guns such as the MP5/G3 family have fluted chambers: The flutes redirect gas to the outside of the case to equalize the pressure inside and outside the casing, “floating” it up off the chamber walls so it can be extracted. That solution has been tried before on .22 Mag pistols, as have small ports drilled forward of the chamber to bleed off pressure. The XT, however, brilliantly repurposes the floating chamber Colt previously adopted to solve the opposite problem of insufficient chamber pressure on .22 LR 1911 pistols.

Invented by David “Carbine” Williams, then doing hard time in a North Carolina prison camp for the murder of a revenue agent, the floating chamber is a short little chamber insert recoiling separately from the barrel. It gives enough quick punch to get the full-sized steel slide of Colt’s ACE pistol moving, in spite of the otherwise inadequate recoil of the .22 LR. The XT has a similar insert, except it runs the full length of the barrel. The external “barrel” you see is a fixed sleeve in which the insert moves forward and back. Where the small, light floating chamber enhanced recoil, the added mass of this system dampens it, absorbing recoil energy. A spring briskly pops the insert into the rearward feed position as soon as the slide is opened.

This isn’t the only change required to make the Magnum work in a 1911 package. A seasoned hand will feel the slight difference in width front-to-rear where the frame has been stretched to accommodate the 1.35″-long WMR. By comparison, the .45 ACP around which the 1911 was designed has a maximum overall length of 1.275″. The proprietary magazine holds 14 rounds, which is also a bit of an engineering feat when you consider the difficulty of making rimmed cartridges stack on top of one another.

Everything else about the gun is straight 1911. Available either with a barrel-mounted rail for those wishing to use an optic, or iron sights in either fixed or adjustable configuration, my test gun is the fixed-sight version with a dovetailed fiber optic front and drift-adjustable rear. The hammer is the familiar oval-slotted one, which my digital Lyman scale tells me drops crisply with 3 lbs., 15 oz. of pressure on the skeletonized black trigger equipped with the familiar overtravel screw.

Safeties consist of an upswept beavertail with a grooved speed bump and standard-length thumb safety, while grips are rubber panels with molded-in double diamond checkering.