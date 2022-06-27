REVIEW: SPARC Solar Red Dot Sight
From Vortex Optics
In this review for GUNS Magazine, Nic Lenze shines a light on the Vortex Optics SPARC Solar red dot sight.
The SPARC Solar is a non-magnified red dot optic from Vortex. It has a 2 MOA dot and 12 brightness settings; two of which are night-vision compatible. It has a 22mm objective lens, is 2.6 inches long and weighs 5.9 ounces. The body is made of aircraft-grade aluminum. It also has a 12-hour auto-shutoff feature for those of you who are like me and never remember to turn things off.
It will also shake awake as long as it wasn’t manually turned off. One of the things that I love about Vortex is that if you like the brand, you can find something at almost any price that you’re comfortable with. The SPARC Solar has an MSRP of $399.99 and that includes a lifetime warranty. Vortex also includes lens caps, installation tools, a battery, and a multi-height mount in the box.
Testing the SPARC Solar
After zeroing the dot at 25 yards, I put about 100 rounds of .223 through the F1 Firearms FDR-15 that I mounted it on. I ran some basic drills at about 15 yards. After that, I did some running around and shooting from different positions and different distances. With their reputation for speed, I needed to know if this red dot was up to the challenge.
Something cool about the SPARC is that you can still use it without a battery. Even with no battery, the dot will run using only the power of the sun.
Final Thoughts
Make sure to click the video preview to watch my review. If you want to learn more about the SPARC Solar, visit vortexoptics.com.
Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when our next video is live!
Subscribe to all the FMG Publication newsletters here.
To subscribe to GUNS Magazine and/or American Handgunner Magazine, click here!