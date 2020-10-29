I began reloading ammunition decades ago, initially using an old Lee Loader, a set of those plastic powder measures and a great deal of patience.

Over the years, metallic cartridge reloading has saved me tons of money by not having to purchase factory ammunition. It has been a truly educational experience, and in no small way, humbling. When I shot in competition with either .357 Magnum (using .38 Special loads), 9mm or .45 ACP, the press was always busy.

I graduated from a single-stage to a progressive unit for all of my handgun ammunition, in every caliber except .32 ACP. My fumble fingers have their limits and those small cases are my downfall.

I’ve got loading dies from RCBS, Hornady, Redding and Lyman. Ditto, loading manuals from all of those guys, plus the Nosler volumes, of which recent editions include some of my prose about certain cartridges.